1 killed, 6 injured in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory

| Updated: May 25, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Blast: There has been a big explosion in a gunpowder factory in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh. It is being told that many people may be buried under the debris. Right now only the laborers working nearby have been rescued. Of these, 6 injured were brought to Raipur, out of which one died.