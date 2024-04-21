Advertisement
1 killed, 8 wounded in blast at Iran-aligned group’s base in Iraq

|Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Iraq Attacked After Iran: There has been a big explosion in Kalsu, Iraq. And the place where the explosion took place is an Iran-allied military base. Information is being received about the death of one person in this blast and 8 people are said to be injured in this blast.

