1 terrorist shot dead in encounter by security forces in Baramulla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Security forces have got success in Jammu and Kashmir's Kerajouri. 1 terrorist has been killed in the encounter. Search operation is going on in the area.
