10 people dead due to electrocution in Sewage Plant in Namami Gange Project

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Namami Gange Project Sewerage Plant Current Accident: A major accident has been witnessed in the Namami Gange project in Chamoli. About 10 people have died due to electrocution in the sewer plant. This accident happened due to transformer explosion. This accident happened near Alaknanda river.
