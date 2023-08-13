trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648390
100 big news of the morning in superfast style

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
In protest against the Nuh violence, an all-caste Hindu mahapanchayat will be held in Palwal, Haryana today. There is a possibility of crowd gathering from more than 500 villages. Duty Magistrate has been appointed in Nuh to keep an eye on law and order.

India captures Asian Champions Trophy, defeats Malaysia in hockey final
India captures Asian Champions Trophy, defeats Malaysia in hockey final
Today mahapanchayat in protest against Nuh violence, crowd expected from more than 500 villages
Today mahapanchayat in protest against Nuh violence, crowd expected from more than 500 villages
Horoscope Today | August 13, 2023 | Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Horoscope Today | August 13, 2023 | Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Today Astrology: know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get a government job?
Today Astrology: know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get a government job?
Deshhit: Why did the superpowers of the world fall behind India's Chandrayaan?
Deshhit: Why did the superpowers of the world fall behind India's Chandrayaan?

