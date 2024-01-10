trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708027
10th Vibrant Summit to begin from today

Jan 10, 2024
Today is the second day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat. During this he will inaugurate 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This summit will last for three days. Yesterday PM Modi also did a road show with President of UAE. Many well-known leaders will also participate in this summit.

