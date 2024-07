videoDetails

116, mostly women and kids, die in Hathras satsang stampede

| Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

UP Hathras Stampede Breaking News: Tight security around Baba Sakar Hari's trust in Mainpuri. Tight police presence, police from many police stations deployed. DSP of Mainpuri present with officers. Continuous monitoring of Baba's ashram. Media vehicles also prohibited from entering. Permission to go to the ashram on foot. 116, mostly women and kids, die in Hathras satsang stampede.