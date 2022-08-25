NewsVideos

144 floor high Meena Plaza at UAE is the tallest building ever to be demolished

The tallest building to be demolished ever is the 144-floor-high Meena Plaza. It was a 541.44-foot-tall building in Abu Dhabi that entered the Guinness Book of Record. It took only 10 seconds to demolish the 144-floor-high Meena Plaza. There was a total of over 3000 delay detonators activating 915 kg of explosives

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
