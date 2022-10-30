NewsVideos

146 dead, 150 injured, Halloween festivities turn into nightmare in Seoul, South Korea

|Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
With 146 people dead and another 150 injured in a Halloween stampede in South Korea, the festivities turned into a nightmare for many in Seoul on October 29, according to the reports. The incident took place after thousands of people gathered in a narrow street to celebrate Halloween in Itaewon district of Seoul. South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol presided over an emergency response meeting on October 30 over the stampede, as per the officials. More details are awaited.

