150 more people died so far in Nepal earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Several earthquakes have caused devastation in Nepal. Hundreds of people were hit by this devastating earthquake. Many buildings here were razed to the ground. The impact of this earthquake was so much that people living in Delhi-NCR also got scared late at night. Here too people felt strong tremors of the earthquake. The intensity of the earthquake in Nepal was 6.4. Many buildings have collapsed due to Nepal earthquake and devastation is visible all around.
