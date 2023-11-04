trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684123
154 people have died so far in Nepal earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Apart from Delhi-NCR, strong earthquake tremors have been felt in many states including UP. 154 people have died and dozens of others have been injured due to the earthquake in Nepal. The intensity of the earthquake in Nepal was 6.4. Many buildings have collapsed due to Nepal earthquake and devastation is visible all around. It is being said that hundreds of people may be buried under the debris. The strong earthquake caused huge destruction in Jajarkot and Rukum. Scary video of Nepal earthquake surfaced
Iconic Taj Mahal Surrounded By Thick Layer Of Smog, Visitors Unhappy | Air Quality Index | Agra
Play Icon1:31
Iconic Taj Mahal Surrounded By Thick Layer Of Smog, Visitors Unhappy | Air Quality Index | Agra
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Amit Shah in Shivpuri
Play Icon2:42
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Amit Shah in Shivpuri
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi exposed Congress!
Play Icon6:56
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi exposed Congress!
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: What is the danger of earthquake in Delhi-NCR?
Play Icon2:34
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: What is the danger of earthquake in Delhi-NCR?
Rahul Gandhi on Modi: Why do you call yourself 'OBC', asks Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon3:41
Rahul Gandhi on Modi: Why do you call yourself 'OBC', asks Rahul Gandhi

