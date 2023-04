videoDetails

173 people arrested in Bihar Violence Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Sasaram and Nalanda in Bihar are burning in the fire of violence. Despite all the efforts of the police administration, the violence during Ram Navami is not taking the name of stopping. The picture of communal tension and riots is coming out from different districts. In the midst of this violence, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen at Iftar party. After which the political mercury has become high