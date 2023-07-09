trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633202
NewsVideos
videoDetails

18 dead as violence rocks panchayat polls

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
West Bengal panchayat: The panchayat elections in West Bengal have turned into bloody elections. Here people have become enemies of each other's lives and the police are seen helpless. Voting for Panchayat elections took place in Bengal today. So far 18 people have died in the violence. After all, why there is violence in Bengal before every election? Strong debate on this issue today in Taal Thok Ke
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Severely Waterlogged Due To Ongoing Heavy Rain
play icon3:8
Delhi Severely Waterlogged Due To Ongoing Heavy Rain
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway
play icon1:16
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway
Rainstorm Causes Landslides In Kullu, Floods Beas River After IMD Declares
play icon3:31
Rainstorm Causes Landslides In Kullu, Floods Beas River After IMD Declares "Red Alert" Across Himachal
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's War- Accused Central Forces It's Their Old Habit
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's War- Accused Central Forces It's Their Old Habit
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
play icon1:57
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Severely Waterlogged Due To Ongoing Heavy Rain
play icon3:8
Delhi Severely Waterlogged Due To Ongoing Heavy Rain
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway
play icon1:16
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway
Rainstorm Causes Landslides In Kullu, Floods Beas River After IMD Declares
play icon3:31
Rainstorm Causes Landslides In Kullu, Floods Beas River After IMD Declares "Red Alert" Across Himachal
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's War- Accused Central Forces It's Their Old Habit
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's War- Accused Central Forces It's Their Old Habit
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
play icon1:57
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
Taal thok ke,Bengal violence,Violence in Bengal,West Bengal Violence,West Bengal panchayat polls,post poll violence in bengal,violence in West Bengal,Bengal panchayat polls,West Bengal,panchayat election in west bengal,West Bengal panchayat election,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,clashes in bengal,bengal poll violence,west bengal post poll violence,west bengal violence today,bengal panchayat violence,