videoDetails

2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad

| Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Bullets were fired over water in Ghaziabad. Two people have died and one person has been injured in this incident. Light was thrown on a father-son duo who were going on a bike. A quarrel broke out between the two men. Concern has increased over the dispute over drinking water. After the murder, people blocked the road. The arrest of the guard is being demanded. Last night, continuous firing was done on the way from one garden to another.