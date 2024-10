videoDetails

2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Two vicious robbers have been injured in the encounter between Beta 2 Sector Police and Smart Team of Greater Noida, UP. Stolen car, pistol and looted amount of about Rs 7.5 lakh have also been recovered from the possession of these miscreants.