2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

Sonam|Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Doda Encounter Update: Security forces have achieved great success in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The Army foiled the infiltration attempt and killed two terrorists, while on the other hand the encounter is going on in Doda area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, operation is going on in Kastigarh area of ​​Doda. Two soldiers have been injured during the encounter. Today is the fourth day of security forces' operation against terrorists in Doda. The army is conducting search operations in the forests with the help of helicopters.

