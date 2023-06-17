NewsVideos
2000 people trapped in flood of Sikkim landslide, trying to save people by making temporary crossing

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
National Highway in Pegong was submerged after flash floods in North Sikkim district, 2000 people are stranded in this incident. BRO has started trying to save people by making temporary crossing. 300 people have been evacuated so far

