2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Review: The best compact SUV or like the rest?
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The sub-4m compact SUV now looks modern and butch without comprising a lot on its superb road presence. The dimensions remain unchanged, except for the Y-axis, where it now gets an increment of 45 mm. A long feature list comes into play, and the addition of a sunroof makes it the first Maruti Suzuki to have this feature. With the retuned powertrain and the addition of a new 6-speed AT, it does have some mechanical upgrades to boast of. But should you consider getting one home? The answer is in the video.
