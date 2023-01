videoDetails

2023 Citroen eC3 First Drive Review: Good enough to steal the show?

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

The 2023 Citroen eC3 is an electric hatchback based on the company's C3 itself. With the new electric motor it is now cleaner and greener, and it is also expected to be one of the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India. Along with an electric powertrain, the eC3 also gets a host of changes, which we discuss in the video above.