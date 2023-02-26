videoDetails

2023 Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4MATIC+ First Drive Review: Fast Yatch For Roads?

| Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

2023 Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4MATIC+ First Drive Review: Fast Yatch For Roads? The E53 Cabriolet is a sassy-looking car with a distinctive silhouette. A wide nose, long hood, single door, and a proportionate boot with duck-tail spoiler make it lucrative. The squat stance is further accentuated by the Panamericana grille on the nose. Low-slung, two-door, cabriolets are a rare sight in this world, which is now dominated by SUVs. The arrival of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet to Indian shores has certainly brought along some positivity towards the car culture.