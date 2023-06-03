NewsVideos
233 people died so far due to the collision of 3 trains in Balasore, know the latest situation

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Balasore Train Accident: The death toll in the Balasore train accident may increase further. Rapid rescue operation is going on to save people. The trapped people are being pulled out by cutting the cans. PM Narendra Modi had expressed grief over this accident.

