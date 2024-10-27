videoDetails

Deshhit: Entry of 'Iron Man' in Indian Army!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Many terrorist incidents have happened in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days...the whole country is angry with it...Indian Army is being appealed to take revenge soon...but in the meantime Indian Army has been given a consignment of such modern weapons...which will make it easier to eliminate terrorists. Among these weapons there is also an Iron Man...which will attack by entering the terrorist base and new weapons to destroy the terrorists...will make the army stronger...