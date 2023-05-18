NewsVideos
24-hour ultimatum given to Imran Khan over!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
The 24-hour ultimatum given to Imran Khan is over now. 40 terrorists are hiding in Imran Khan's house. Commando action can be taken on Imran Khan at any time.

