24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Today we will tell you the mathematics of Amethi and Rae Bareli in the government of 2024 so that you can know why there is so much delay in deciding the candidates from there? Who will fight Congress against BJP from Rae Bareli and Amethi? Has Rahul Gandhi accepted defeat in front of Smriti Irani in Amethi? Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli, that is why her name is not being announced?

