videoDetails

24 ki Sarkar: Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah met

| Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 12:40 AM IST

Met Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah in Delhi today. The timing of investment is clear. The visit will not happen just like that. It is believed that in this meeting, an agreement is being reached between Raj Thackeray and BJP for mass elections in Maharashtra. But what will happen because of Raj Thackeray, the ratio of Maharashtra will change. Will there be a dent in Uddhav's Marathi vote bank? I will answer all your questions. I am your election professor but before that you should see the strength of Maharashtra. Why is Maharashtra so important? Maharashtra is important because after Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats is Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 seats and Maharashtra has 48. There are a total of 9 crore 20 lakh voters. In Maharashtra, among these, male voters are 4 crore 80 lakh and female voters are 4 crore 40 lakh. now you Let's show a 2-minute report to understand the election environment of Maharashtra. After that I will show you, is it easy or challenging for NDA to win the Mahabharata of Maharashtra?