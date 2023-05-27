NewsVideos
24 ministers of CM Siddaramaiah's cabinet to take oath today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
24 ministers of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet will take oath of office today, the names of all these 24 ministers were approved at the Congress high command meeting in Delhi. At the same time, speculations are being made that the portfolios of the ministers can also be divided today itself.

