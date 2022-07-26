NewsVideos

24 people die till now in Gujarat spurious tragedy

Death toll in Gujarat increases due to spurious alcohol spread in the state. The police have detained three people from Botad district over their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious country made liquor

Death toll in Gujarat increases due to spurious alcohol spread in the state. The police have detained three people from Botad district over their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious country made liquor

