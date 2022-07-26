24 people die till now in Gujarat spurious tragedy | Zee English News

Death toll in Gujarat increases due to spurious alcohol spread in the state. The police have detained three people from Botad district over their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious country made liquor

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

