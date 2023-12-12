trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698065
25 big news of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
BJP has won majority in Rajasthan Assembly elections with a landslide victory. Who will be the new CM of the state?
Rajnath Singh reached Jaipur airport
Rajnath Singh reached Jaipur airport
The name of the new CM will be announced in a few hours.
The name of the new CM will be announced in a few hours.
Shahrukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar ahead of the release of Dunki
Shahrukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar ahead of the release of Dunki
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath

