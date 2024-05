videoDetails

28 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone in Gujarat

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Gujarat rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: A massive fire broke out at 5.30 pm on Saturday evening in the TRP Game Zone located on Kalavad Road in Rajkot city of Gujarat. 28 people including a child have died in the accident. SIT has been formed for investigation.