28 killed, Man-eating leopard caught

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Man-eating leopard trapped in forest department's cage in Bijnor. Leopard has killed 28 people so far. Bijnor- Man-eating leopard trapped in forest department's cage. Leopard caught in Ramnagar village of Afzalgarh police station area. Villagers heaved a sigh of relief. Leopard has killed 28 people so far. Leopard has killed 4 people in 20 days.