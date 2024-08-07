videoDetails

3.5 Ft Maulana broke Bangladesh into fire

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Bangladesh was thrown into the fire of violence by the student movement and flames are continuously rising from all sides in the neighboring country. Know what is happening in the fire of demonstration. Amidst all this, prisoners have escaped from the jails. The mob attacked the police and released the prisoners. Due to which many terrorists are now roaming free. Due to which there is a threat to India. The 3.5 feet tall Maulana is behind all this.