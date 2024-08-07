Advertisement
3.5 Ft Maulana broke Bangladesh into fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Bangladesh was thrown into the fire of violence by the student movement and flames are continuously rising from all sides in the neighboring country. Know what is happening in the fire of demonstration. Amidst all this, prisoners have escaped from the jails. The mob attacked the police and released the prisoners. Due to which many terrorists are now roaming free. Due to which there is a threat to India. The 3.5 feet tall Maulana is behind all this.

Know all about Mohammad Yunus
Know all about Mohammad Yunus
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Bangladesh Crisis: Know, how India's Rafale saved Sheikh Hasina?
Bangladesh Crisis: Know, how India's Rafale saved Sheikh Hasina?
Movement intensifies on India-Bangladesh border
Movement intensifies on India-Bangladesh border
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?

