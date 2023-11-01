trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682969
3 days, 3 'target' killings in Kashmir..

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Terrorists are once again trying to spread terror in Kashmir. Terrorists carried out three targeted killings in three days. To spread terror, the remaining terrorists in the valley are targeting unarmed people. But the army has also made full preparations to crush them. The search is on for the terrorists who killed the head constable in Baramulla. Terrorists can be caught at any time and brought to their end.
