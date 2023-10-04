trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670590
3 Storey Building Collapses in MP's Satna, Workers rescued

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Satna Building Collapse: A major accident has come to light in Satna due to the collapse of a three-storey building. During this time, two workers were trapped under the debris and have now been rescued. Debris was removed with the help of JCB.
