4 fake doctors arrested in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
In Delhi, police have arrested 4 fake doctors including a surgeon. Let us tell you that this case of arrest has come to light from Greater Kailash, Delhi. Actually, this case is of 2022, when the surgery of a patient admitted for the treatment of gallbladder was done by his wife and a technician instead of the surgeon doctor.
