trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632224
NewsVideos
videoDetails

5 MLAs suspended for the day, after the action, the opposition created ruckus in the house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
The assembly session started in Tripura on Friday, but on the very first day of the session there was a fierce ruckus. There was fierce debate between the MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party and TIPRA MOTHA PARTY in the house, many MLAs started creating ruckus by climbing on the table. Not only this, there was also a scuffle during this time. Five MLAs have been suspended after the uproar.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi reached Geeta Press
play icon7:28
PM Modi reached Geeta Press
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
play icon5:24
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
Gorakhpur: PM Modi reached Gorakhpur, PM Modi will participate in the program of Gita Press
play icon9:32
Gorakhpur: PM Modi reached Gorakhpur, PM Modi will participate in the program of Gita Press
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
play icon13:13
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
play icon3:48
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi reached Geeta Press
play icon7:28
PM Modi reached Geeta Press
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
play icon5:24
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
Gorakhpur: PM Modi reached Gorakhpur, PM Modi will participate in the program of Gita Press
play icon9:32
Gorakhpur: PM Modi reached Gorakhpur, PM Modi will participate in the program of Gita Press
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
play icon13:13
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
play icon3:48
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
ruckus in tripura assembly,ruckus at tripura assembly,chaos in tripura assembly,Tripura Assembly,Tripura Assembly polls,tripura assembly session,Tripura Assembly Elections,tripura assembly viral video,tripura assembly election 2023,tripura mla,Assembly,Tripura BJP MLA,Tripura BJP,Tripura news,Tripura Polls,Manipur news,Tripura,Arunachal Pradesh News,Manipur,Arunachal Pradesh,Viral video,Mizoram news,Assam,Mizoram,congress and tmc,News Live,India news,