videoDetails

5 terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir Encounter

| Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Baramulla- 3 terrorists killed in the encounter so far. Encounter with terrorists continues. Security forces surrounded the entire area. Earlier, security forces killed 2 terrorists in Kathua... while in the encounter in Kishtwar, 2 soldiers were martyred. While 2 soldiers are injured.