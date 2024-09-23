Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2797236https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/50-lakh-rewardee-arrested-in-ups-kannauj-2797236.html
50 lakh rewardee arrested in UP's Kannauj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
A rewardee of Rs 50 lakh has been arrested during an encounter in Kannauj, UP. The arrest was made after the criminal was shot in the leg. Chappad Rajan is arrested after the encounter.

