500 years old dream of Ram Temple gets finally fulfilled

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: At last the waiting time is over today and the auspicious moment has arrived. Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha program was organized today in the Ram temple of Ayodhya. During this time Ramlala was decorated very beautifully. Get exclusive darshan of Ramlala in this report.

