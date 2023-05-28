NewsVideos
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
New Parliament Inauguration Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House on Sunday morning. As soon as the inauguration ceremony is completed, the new Parliament House of India has replaced the 96 years old Parliament House of India. The new Parliament is wonderful and unique in many ways.

BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
14:59
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
17:49
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
9:12
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament
1:32
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament
Country gets new Parliament House today!
15:27
Country gets new Parliament House today!

