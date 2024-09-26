videoDetails

53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Paracetamol, Pan D are such medicines which are used in almost every household in the country. You must be taking them too but do you know that instead of curing you, these medicines can make you more sick. Yes, 53 medicines including paracetamol have failed the quality test. And these medicines also include those medicines which we often take when blood pressure or sugar increases. We used to believe that these medicines will give us relief. But all these have failed the quality test. This was about the quality test but a case has also come to light where medicines were made by freezing talcum powder. And they were also sold in different states of the country. The patient felt that he was taking medicine and would get well soon. How would he know that he was taking a medicine that would aggravate the illness and this racket has been exposed by a charge sheet of Nagpur Rural Police. The question is what is the cure for the racket of poor quality medicines and fake medicines