हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's big statement on Ram Mandir issue

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that they can solve the Ram Mandir issue within 24 hours.

Jan 27, 2019, 17:26 PM IST
Next
Video

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's big statement on Ram Mandir issue