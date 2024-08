videoDetails

6 Died in Collision Between Double Decker Bus And Car in Agra Lucknow Expressway

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

Major accident on Agra Lucknow Expressway in Etawah. 6 people died tragically in a collision between a double decker bus and a car. The bus fell down from the expressway after the collision. 1 is in critical condition, about 25 people are injured, all have been admitted to Saifai. This incident happened on Agra Lucknow Expressway in Etawah district.