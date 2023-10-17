trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676695
NewsVideos
videoDetails

69th National Award: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon Wins Big For Outstanding Performances

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu presented the 69th national award on October 17 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
Follow Us

All Videos

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee To ₹3: Is Affordable Food Delivery Dead?
play icon1:28
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee To ₹3: Is Affordable Food Delivery Dead?
Amid Of Israel-Hamas War US President Joe Biden To Visit Israel Tomorrow
play icon3:54
Amid Of Israel-Hamas War US President Joe Biden To Visit Israel Tomorrow
Japan's big statement regarding Gaza attack
play icon4:6
Japan's big statement regarding Gaza attack
play icon0:50
"Hope We Can Get Married To Those We Love" Harish Iyer On LGBTQIA+ Rights Petitions
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!
play icon4:36
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!

Trending Videos

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee To ₹3: Is Affordable Food Delivery Dead?
play icon1:28
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee To ₹3: Is Affordable Food Delivery Dead?
Amid Of Israel-Hamas War US President Joe Biden To Visit Israel Tomorrow
play icon3:54
Amid Of Israel-Hamas War US President Joe Biden To Visit Israel Tomorrow
Japan's big statement regarding Gaza attack
play icon4:6
Japan's big statement regarding Gaza attack
play icon0:50
"Hope We Can Get Married To Those We Love" Harish Iyer On LGBTQIA+ Rights Petitions
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!
play icon4:36
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!
Entertainment videos,