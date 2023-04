videoDetails

7 suspects, 3 women in burqa seen around Atiq

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

During the production of Mafia Atiq Ahmed in the Umesh Pal Hatyakand case, the police had made a recording. During this, the police have identified 7 suspects seen around Atiq. 3 women were in burqa, it is also suspected that Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen was in burqa.