trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686220
NewsVideos
videoDetails

75% reservation quota bill passed in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Bihar Reservation Bill Passed: Big news from Bihar Assembly. Bill to increase reservation quota passed in Bihar Assembly... Reservation quota will be 75% in Bihar.
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi Pollution Update: Gopal Rai Press conference on Pollution
Play Icon2:23
Delhi Pollution Update: Gopal Rai Press conference on Pollution
TELANGANA BREAKING: Telangana CM's son falls during campaigning
Play Icon0:59
TELANGANA BREAKING: Telangana CM's son falls during campaigning
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi took 10 big decisions on Ayodhya
Play Icon6:57
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi took 10 big decisions on Ayodhya
Trucks enter in Delhi despite ban
Play Icon10:28
Trucks enter in Delhi despite ban
Know Qatar's new diplomacy against Hamas
Play Icon4:8
Know Qatar's new diplomacy against Hamas

Trending Videos

Delhi Pollution Update: Gopal Rai Press conference on Pollution
play icon2:23
Delhi Pollution Update: Gopal Rai Press conference on Pollution
TELANGANA BREAKING: Telangana CM's son falls during campaigning
play icon0:59
TELANGANA BREAKING: Telangana CM's son falls during campaigning
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi took 10 big decisions on Ayodhya
play icon6:57
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi took 10 big decisions on Ayodhya
Trucks enter in Delhi despite ban
play icon10:28
Trucks enter in Delhi despite ban
Know Qatar's new diplomacy against Hamas
play icon4:8
Know Qatar's new diplomacy against Hamas
bihar reservation,Bihar reservation Bill Passed,75% quota bill passed,reservation in bihar,Reservation Bill,reservation news,sc reservation quota,reservation quota,reservation,ews reservation news,bihar reservation,bihar reservation news,bihar ews reservation news,upper caste quota,Bihar,CM Nitish Kumar,Breaking News,Hindi News,bihar reservation bill nitish kumar,Zee News,arakshan quota bill passed,75% quota bill news,Bihar cabinet clears quota to 75%,