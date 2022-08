75 Stories of India: Life expectancy in the past and now

For a country that is only 75 years old, India has accomplished a lot. Did you know that India's life expectancy has increased by more than a hundred percent since 1947?

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

For a country that is only 75 years old, India has accomplished a lot. Did you know that India's life expectancy has increased by more than a hundred percent since 1947?