75 Stories of India: Major events in the freedom struggle

For 200 years, India struggled to break free from the shackles of the British Raj, making the road to independence a long one. The following are the events in the freedom struggle.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

For 200 years, India struggled to break free from the shackles of the British Raj, making the road to independence a long one. The following are the events in the freedom struggle.