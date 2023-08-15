trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649361
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
77th Independence Day 2023: Today India is celebrating 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During this, PM Modi commented on many important issues ranging from Manipur issue. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju fiercely surrounded the opposition regarding PM Modi's speech and also attacked the opposition fiercely on the Manipur issue.

