77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm and enthusiasm in the whole country on the 77th Independence Day. There is happiness everywhere.. Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from Red Fort today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort today for the last time in his second term. When PM Modi reaches Red Fort on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, the eyes of the whole country will be on him. On this occasion, the Prime Minister can make important announcements.

Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
play icon3:49
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
play icon1:10
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th August 2023
play icon6:29
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th August 2023
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin when will Adhikamas end?
play icon3:18
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin when will Adhikamas end?
PM Modi to hoist National Flag at Red Fort as India completes 76 years of Independence
play icon7:3
PM Modi to hoist National Flag at Red Fort as India completes 76 years of Independence

