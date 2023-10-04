trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670624
NewsVideos
videoDetails

8 dead in Varanasi Road Accident as Car rams into Truck

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Varanasi Road Accident: Information about a painful road accident is being received from Varanasi, UP. This accident happened due to a strong collision between a car and a truck. 8 people have died in this accident. For more information related to Varanasi road accident, watch this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
play icon4:43
This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim
play icon3:25
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim
Big Khalistani conspiracy regarding World Cup 2023, Khalistan Zindabad written in Dharamshala
play icon1:8
Big Khalistani conspiracy regarding World Cup 2023, Khalistan Zindabad written in Dharamshala
Cloudburst in Sikkim: Cloud burst causes huge destruction in Sikkim Ground Report LIVE
play icon6:0
Cloudburst in Sikkim: Cloud burst causes huge destruction in Sikkim Ground Report LIVE
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
play icon8:51
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

Trending Videos

This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
play icon4:43
This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim
play icon3:25
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim
Big Khalistani conspiracy regarding World Cup 2023, Khalistan Zindabad written in Dharamshala
play icon1:8
Big Khalistani conspiracy regarding World Cup 2023, Khalistan Zindabad written in Dharamshala
Cloudburst in Sikkim: Cloud burst causes huge destruction in Sikkim Ground Report LIVE
play icon6:0
Cloudburst in Sikkim: Cloud burst causes huge destruction in Sikkim Ground Report LIVE
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
play icon8:51
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
Varanasi Road Accident,Varanasi Road Accident 2023,varanasi road accident news today,Varanasi accident,varanasi accident yesterday,car rams into truck,car truck accident,car truck accident in varanasi,car truck accident in up,car collides with truck,car collides with truck in varanasi,UP accident,up accident today,UP road accident,road accident in up,Uttar Pradesh news,uttar pradesh road accident,road accident in varanasi,road accident in varanasi today,